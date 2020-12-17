Opinion & Analysis

No, Bheki Cele, police brutality is not justifiable. Ever

The minister’s refusal to condemn disproportionate use of force by the police is extremely dangerous for SA

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
17 December 2020 - 20:21

Is police brutality ever justified? In all the incidents that have dominated the news of late, where state security forces have assaulted and sometimes killed unarmed members of the public — George Floyd, Elijah McClain and others abroad; Collins Khosa, Bulelani Qolani and others in SA — the answer is a big fat no. 

There might, however, be times when it is permissible for the police to use force. That’s what police commissioner Bheki Cele believes, anyway. ..

