Tito is a national treasure. Now he just needs Cyril to back him

SA doesn’t have time for Ramaphosa’s vanity projects. Thank goodness Mboweni kicked those into touch

17 December 2020 - 20:20

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget is a very decent start towards fixing the ailing SA economy. The problem is we are good with ideas, plans and programmes in SA. We are terrible at implementing. Can his cabinet and ANC colleagues back him in implementing the tough measures needed to make it all a success?

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his teams at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings could start this important implementation phase by emulating Mboweni: he delivered a brave, sensible budget shorn of frills and populism...

