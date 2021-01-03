How humour helped my wife and me get through ‘vicious’ Covid-19
KZN radio presenter David O’Sullivan describes his and his family’s virus hell and how they survived it
03 January 2021 - 17:28
Four weeks ago my wife, Jacqui O’Sullivan, and I were diagnosed with Covid-19. Now that we’re so much better I thought I would share our story.
Throughout this experience we were never seriously ill enough to require hospital care. We understood how bad things could be. Three months earlier Jacqui contracted a serious lung infection called pneumonitis, which resulted in her spending two days in ICU and later having to rush to KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlanga Clinic for emergency treatment while we were taking a recuperative long weekend at the beach. So we were ready for the worst...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.