How humour helped my wife and me get through ‘vicious’ Covid-19

KZN radio presenter David O’Sullivan describes his and his family’s virus hell and how they survived it

Four weeks ago my wife, Jacqui O’Sullivan, and I were diagnosed with Covid-19. Now that we’re so much better I thought I would share our story.



Throughout this experience we were never seriously ill enough to require hospital care. We understood how bad things could be. Three months earlier Jacqui contracted a serious lung infection called pneumonitis, which resulted in her spending two days in ICU and later having to rush to KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlanga Clinic for emergency treatment while we were taking a recuperative long weekend at the beach. So we were ready for the worst...