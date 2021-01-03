WENDY KNOWLER | Here’s hoping that, come April, that ‘on-the-road’ fee will be on the curb
Dealership add-on fees should be included in the purchase price, not slapped on at offer-to-purchase stage
03 January 2021 - 17:28
April 14, 2021.
That’s the day VW Financial Services’ appeal against the National Consumer Tribunal’s ruling — that most of the fees motor dealerships routinely add to financed car deals are illegal — will be heard in the high court...
