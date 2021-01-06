JENNIFER PLATT | This year, read ‘challenge’

From reading a book a week to devouring a title that’s been shelved for years, the challenges are endless

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I love competitions. During family holidays I have to dampen my Monica from Friends over-the-top competitive spirit and try to play 30 Seconds, Scrabble and card games nicely with others. It was mostly OK this festive season — I hardly made any of my family cry. I love book challenges and I don’t have to hide my absolute need to conquer them. Read a hundred books a year. Pfft. Easy. (Mostly because it’s part of my job, but that’s not cheating. I don’t think so.) Read a book a week. Ja, whatevs hey.



So I take part in a few, but not really really. Last year it was a test for most of us to focus and read, and the challenges went out the window (oh, the places we could not go). ..