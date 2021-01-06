TOM EATON | Fact from faction: Duarte proves she’s no great loofah of truth

We don’t want to hurt her feelings, but writing fiction is not the ANC deputy secretary-general’s forte

ANC veteran Jessie Duarte, who shot to fame in the mid-2000s by transforming from a struggle activist into former president Jacob Zuma’s personal loofah, has made a stunning bid for literary glory with the publication on the weekend of two bold new works of fiction, Voting Out the ANC Could Lead To Civil War and We Are Trying To Expose Corruption And Suffering Because Of It.



Speaking to the press this week from inside the gilded shower cubicle in which she inexplicably continues to dangle, the 67-year-old human sponge played down her chances of being shortlisted for major literary awards but agreed it was very nice to be paid vast sums for making up stories...