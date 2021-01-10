Opinion & Analysis

Beware the cunning minimalist in your midst

The selfish office-work shirker was bad enough, but in a pandemic they cannot be tolerated

10 January 2021 - 16:37 By Pilita Clark

Never have so many been so worried about losing their jobs while feeling so reluctant to do them. This thought shot to mind last week as the new year was upended by worrying new strains of Covid-19, a fresh round of lockdowns and more job cuts. Close behind came another idea: there has never been a better time to study the ways of the cunning minimalist.

This is a species of worker, common to every office, who instinctively knows how to avoid the tiresome, invisible work that makes life easier for colleagues, but gains little attention or credit...

