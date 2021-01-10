Donald Trump’s weaponised lies blew up in his face

Last week’s mayhem at the US Capitol was the culmination of years of winking at violence

There was a moment amid Wednesday’s mayhem in the US Capitol of revelatory confusion on the part of the invaders. Once through the smashed windows, it was unclear what was next on their agenda.



Back in 1783, when 400 mutinying American soldiers broke into the Confederation Congress to demand back pay, they made sure to hold the terrified members hostage until statesman Alexander Hamilton persuaded them to lower their muskets...