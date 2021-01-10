WENDY KNOWLER | Distressed and inconvenienced? The banking ombudsman has your back

Customers are continuously being short-changed or ignored, but the banking watchdog looks for fair resolutions

My line of work affords me fascinating and often horrifying fly-on-the-wall insight into the way companies deal with their customers.



I’m not in the room, of course, but I read their e-mail exchanges and often hear recordings of their verbal exchanges. Either the bosses aren’t bothering to check how their employees are engaging with their customers, or they’re instructing them to treat them like that — either way, it’s appalling...