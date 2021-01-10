WILLIAM GUMEDE | Don’t let government get away with its appalling vaccine bungle
Victims of Covid-19 should personally take legal action against the government
10 January 2021 - 16:38
Government’s breathtaking bungling in not securing the Covid-19 vaccine quickly enough is a testimony to the incompetence, mismanagement and lack of accountability that has become the standard mode of governance.
The costs of the vaccine not coming on-stream early translate to the deaths of people who could have received the vaccine, the social costs and the jobs lost, and those who bumbled the decision should take personal liability...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.