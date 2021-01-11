EDITORIAL | The curse of Covid is set to stay, and ‘normal’ is a long way off
Strange days indeed, as SA and the world come to grips with the reality that a ‘normal life’ may be in the far future
11 January 2021 - 19:59
“We won’t get back to normal quickly.” The words of Dale Fisher, chairperson of the World Health Organisation’s Outbreak Alert and Response Network, neatly encapsulates one of the few certainties for 2021. He was being quoted by Reuters in a story on whether the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines would provide herd immunity this year.
“We know we need to get to herd immunity and we need that in a majority of countries, so we are not going to see that in 2021,” Fisher said. “There might be some countries that might achieve it, but even then that will not create ‘normal’ especially in terms of border controls.”..
