So you think world-class athletes are as tough as nails? Well, think again
It may seem improbable, but many top sports people are struggling with mental health issues. Let’s learn from them
12 January 2021 - 20:44
I read with great sadness this past weekend of the provisional suspension of former world champion and South African long jump star Luvo Manyonga. For those who are unaware, Manyonga’s was one of the great redemption stories of sport.
A crystal meth addict, banned for 18 months for failing a doping test in 2012, he cleaned himself up and went on to win a host of major athletics titles, including becoming Olympic silver medallist in 2016, world champion in 2017, Commonwealth Games champion in 2018 and Diamond League champion in 2017 and 2018...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.