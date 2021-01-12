Opinion & Analysis

So you think world-class athletes are as tough as nails? Well, think again

It may seem improbable, but many top sports people are struggling with mental health issues. Let’s learn from them

12 January 2021 - 20:44 By Kirsten van Heerden

I read with great sadness this past weekend of the provisional suspension of former world champion and South African long jump star Luvo Manyonga. For those who are unaware, Manyonga’s was one of the great redemption stories of sport.

A crystal meth addict, banned for 18 months for failing a doping test in 2012, he cleaned himself up and went on to win a host of major athletics titles, including becoming Olympic silver medallist in 2016, world champion in 2017, Commonwealth Games champion in 2018 and Diamond League champion in 2017 and 2018...

