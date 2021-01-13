EDITORIAL | SA has some junk choices to make if it’s to keep the economy afloat
The booze industry wants excise duties deferred, Cosatu wants a rate cut and and and ... what’s government to do?
13 January 2021 - 19:30
Whether you support it or not, there is no denying the booze ban is having a devastating impact on the jobs and livelihoods of many in SA.
The alcohol, hospitality and tourism industries have been hit hardest by Covid-19 and government is once again under pressure to come to the table to assist individuals and businesses in these sectors...
