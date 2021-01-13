JENNIFER PLATT | From slavery to murder and mayhem, here’s a taste of 2021’s must-reads

You’re sure to find something to sweep you up among these 10 titles

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

​My reading list for the first six months of the year is quite long already — I have earmarked more than 50 books. But for this column I pared it down to a few fiction titles I think will be must-reads.



Out on shelves this January is what is being touted as the debut of the year — The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. The Guardian says it’s reminiscent of Toni Morrison and pure magnificence. It’s the love story of Isaiah and Samuel, who are enslaved on Empty, a plantation in the Deep South. They build a home for each other in the safety of a shed, but their lives are threatened when they reject their master’s plan to “breed”. ..