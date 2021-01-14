EDITORIAL | If only the poor could be first in SA’s queue of priorities
The level of cynicism demonstrated here makes Donald Trump look like a rank amateur
14 January 2021 - 19:31
One of the problems with the government’s bottomless pit of money for SAA is that it provokes ugly comparisons with the limits placed on other budgets.
This week’s shameful example is the requirement that recipients of disability and care dependency grants must reapply if they hope to receive any money this month...
