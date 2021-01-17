EDITORIAL | SA is on fire and our chance to douse the blaze may have passed

Years of corruption and inefficiency mean SA now has to choose between buying vaccines or rescuing businesses

When a fire breaks out at home, one of the things that happens is glass starts breaking. This occurs at anywhere between 150 and 200ºC, as the intensity of the blaze ramps up. First the glass cracks, then it shatters.



The same thing is happening in SA now. Our house is on fire and the glass is cracking. Some will argue that it’s already shattered. Some will say it broke a long time ago...