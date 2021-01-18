EDITORIAL | State must decide how independent private schools are

There should have been clarity from the start on whose choice it is to reopen

And so it begins. Amid the push and pull on whether pupils should return to school, confusion reigned around the powers of the basic education department over private schools. Many had started before the delay in the reopening of schools was announced.



On Monday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Joburg private school Helpmekaar Kollege, mere days after they reopened on Wednesday. Ostensibly, his visit was to “find reasons for the college’s action, as it is a contravention of the pronouncement of the department of basic education to postpone the opening of schools” to February 15 as Covid-19 infection figures explode. ..