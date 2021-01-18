Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | State must decide how independent private schools are

There should have been clarity from the start on whose choice it is to reopen

18 January 2021 - 20:46

And so it begins. Amid the push and pull on whether pupils should return to school, confusion reigned around the powers of the basic education department over private schools. Many had started before the delay in the reopening of schools was announced.

On Monday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Joburg private school Helpmekaar Kollege, mere days after they reopened on Wednesday. Ostensibly, his visit was to “find reasons for the college’s action, as it is a contravention of the pronouncement of the department of basic education to postpone the opening of schools” to February 15 as Covid-19 infection figures explode. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Why chief justice Mogoeng was out of line on Covid-19 vaccine Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Lazy police have failed SA by hiding behind the ‘roadblock ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | State must decide how independent private schools are Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Whatever happens to the vaccines, SA is already immune to shock Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Attention to detail is everything when it comes to consumer ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | SA is on fire and our chance to douse the blaze may have passed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | If only the poor could be first in SA’s queue of priorities Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA has some junk choices to make if it’s to keep the economy afloat Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If state botches vaccine rollout it will lose its chance to win ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The curse of Covid is set to stay, and ‘normal’ is a long way off Opinion & Analysis
X