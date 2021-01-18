TOM EATON | Whatever happens to the vaccines, SA is already immune to shock

Centralising the vaccination programme to keep money away from grubby hands is simply palliative care

On Sunday, as I sat meditating in the deep tranquility that comes when you have neither electricity nor running water, I realised I was managing my expectations quite well.



These things happen, I told myself. Neglected water pipes burst. Necrotic ANC politicians deindustrialise South Africa. These are immutable laws of nature. Getting angry about them would imply that I believed that things should be different; that water pipes are indestructible; that the ANC is capable of doing anything but eating; that crumbling states, ruled over by idiots, cowards and thieves, somehow keep supplying electricity and running water. ..