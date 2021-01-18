WILLIAM GUMEDE | Lazy police have failed SA by hiding behind the ‘roadblock strategy’
Law enforcement has shown SA mirrors a near failed state with its lack of proactive policing of Covid protocols
18 January 2021 - 20:46
The government’s appalling lack of enforcement, especially the police, the front line enforcement agency, is much to blame for the terrifying second wave of Covid-19 and variants infections.
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again exposed the shortcomings of the enforcement and leadership capabilities of the police services locally, provincially and nationally. ..
