WILLIAM GUMEDE | Lazy police have failed SA by hiding behind the ‘roadblock strategy’

Law enforcement has shown SA mirrors a near failed state with its lack of proactive policing of Covid protocols

The government’s appalling lack of enforcement, especially the police, the front line enforcement agency, is much to blame for the terrifying second wave of Covid-19 and variants infections.



The Covid-19 crisis has yet again exposed the shortcomings of the enforcement and leadership capabilities of the police services locally, provincially and nationally. ..