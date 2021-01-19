Big Tech needs to shake up the video call and end the Zoom gloom

After nine months of near-constant virtual meetings, the main providers all still offer similar services

Like the rest of the tech world, I have a love-hate relationship with the gadget‑crazed Las Vegas hullabaloo that is the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the annual trade show from the Consumer Technology Association.



On the one hand, there is the Nevada sunshine and the chance to see flying cars at the show, then eat a huge hotel dinner surrounded by the city’s neon-in-the-desert aesthetic. On the other, there is the sweaty crush of 170,000 people moving with you from one huge exhibition hall to another and the nagging feeling that wherever you are, something more interesting is probably happening somewhere else...