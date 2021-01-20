Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The survival of the booze industry is in our hands

South Africans want to drink our favourite tipples. We also want beds available in hospitals. We can’t have it both ways

20 January 2021 - 19:27

The booze ban is biting, hurting not just companies that make beer, wine and gin but also retailers, restaurants and their employees.

This week Johannesburg restaurant The Local Grill said if the booze ban was not lifted by the end of the month, it would have no option but to close. The owner, Steven Maresch, said in court papers that the ban on the sale of alcohol since late December had resulted in a 30% drop in revenue, TimesLive reported this week. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Nationalisation’ is being bandied about, so play the game, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The survival of the booze industry is in our hands Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We’re not safe from the Trump skidmark, but can scrub some of it ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Many former US presidents went on to write books. Let’s hope ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Big Tech needs to shake up the video call and end the Zoom gloom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Beyond saving lives, health workers keep contact alive Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | State must decide how independent private schools are Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA is on fire and our chance to douse the blaze may have passed Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If only the poor could be first in SA’s queue of priorities Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | SA has some junk choices to make if it’s to keep the economy afloat Opinion & Analysis
X