EDITORIAL | The survival of the booze industry is in our hands

South Africans want to drink our favourite tipples. We also want beds available in hospitals. We can’t have it both ways

The booze ban is biting, hurting not just companies that make beer, wine and gin but also retailers, restaurants and their employees.



This week Johannesburg restaurant The Local Grill said if the booze ban was not lifted by the end of the month, it would have no option but to close. The owner, Steven Maresch, said in court papers that the ban on the sale of alcohol since late December had resulted in a 30% drop in revenue, TimesLive reported this week. ..