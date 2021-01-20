JENNIFER PLATT | Many former US presidents went on to write books. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t

Here’s a look at some of them, as industry experts beseech US publishers not to make a deal with Agent Orange

Well, that should be the end of the Trump era, or so we sincerely, with all our beings, desperately hope. If you see a shooting star tonight or are blowing out birthday candles, find yourself at the Trevi fountain or rubbing a grimy lamp, please use your wish for the world’s sake and request he goes away for good. (OK, not really; rather wish Covid-19 goes away.)



That said, what happens when American presidents leave office? They write and publish memoirs, that’s what they do...