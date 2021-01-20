JENNIFER PLATT | Many former US presidents went on to write books. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t

Here’s a look at some of them, as industry experts beseech US publishers not to make a deal with Agent Orange

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Well, that should be the end of the Trump era, or so we sincerely, with all our beings, desperately hope. If you see a shooting star tonight or are blowing out birthday candles, find yourself at the Trevi fountain or rubbing a grimy lamp, please use your wish for the world’s sake and request he goes away for good. (OK, not really; rather wish Covid-19 goes away.)



That said, what happens when American presidents leave office? They write and publish memoirs, that’s what they do...