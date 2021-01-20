Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Nationalisation’ is being bandied about, so play the game, private schools

Independents have a place, but at times such as this and for solidarity’s sake they should align with public institutions

20 January 2021 - 19:28

Back in the day, you would sound really smart in my circle of young friends if you used the word “contradictions” a lot in social conversation. It was at once a Marxian reference to the conflicts inherent in capitalist societies as it was a way of signalling a higher level of social consciousness among fellow activists. It was, however, also a lazy way of explaining away things you did not understand.

There are a lot of contradictions going on right now. You can’t walk on the beach, but you can congregate in malls. You can’t visit family in their homes, but you can assemble in restaurants. You can go to casinos, but be damned if you go to church (thanks Joe Samuels). People are confused, but also angry, because they simply cannot make sense of these contradictions. One of the more difficult ones to resolve concerns schools...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Nationalisation’ is being bandied about, so play the game, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The survival of the booze industry is in our hands Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We’re not safe from the Trump skidmark, but can scrub some of it ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Many former US presidents went on to write books. Let’s hope ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Big Tech needs to shake up the video call and end the Zoom gloom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Schools should absolutely not reopen in lockdown level three Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear government, these are the simple rules for leading in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The DBE might have lost rewrite case, but it’s not over yet Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Government is rearranging deckchairs while SA education sinks ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with ... Opinion & Analysis
X