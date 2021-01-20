JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Nationalisation’ is being bandied about, so play the game, private schools

Independents have a place, but at times such as this and for solidarity’s sake they should align with public institutions

Back in the day, you would sound really smart in my circle of young friends if you used the word “contradictions” a lot in social conversation. It was at once a Marxian reference to the conflicts inherent in capitalist societies as it was a way of signalling a higher level of social consciousness among fellow activists. It was, however, also a lazy way of explaining away things you did not understand.



There are a lot of contradictions going on right now. You can’t walk on the beach, but you can congregate in malls. You can’t visit family in their homes, but you can assemble in restaurants. You can go to casinos, but be damned if you go to church (thanks Joe Samuels). People are confused, but also angry, because they simply cannot make sense of these contradictions. One of the more difficult ones to resolve concerns schools...