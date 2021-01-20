TOM EATON | We’re not safe from the Trump skidmark, but can scrub some of it away

Perhaps under the ordinariness of Biden and Harris, the US and the world can start reclaiming reality

There he goes, like a caricature by Mark Twain, riding his pig out of town under the cover of darkness, this over-ripe seller of pomade and victimhood, leaking lies ’til the end, leaving behind a legion of suckers who still pray for him every night so that they don’t have to acknowledge how badly they got had.



Once the poison of the last four years dissipates, or at least congeals, and we become used to the soothing ordinariness of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I suspect the US presidency of Donald Trump will begin to look increasingly like what it was: a Ponzi scheme perpetrated by a man who, for reasons science will no doubt discover, exerted an almost supernatural grip on the emotions — and wallets — of a certain type of bigot. ..