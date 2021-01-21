A WORD IN THE HAND: AWESOME
SUE DE GROOT | It’d be awesome if ‘awesome’ was reserved for the truly awesome, like this poet
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
21 January 2021 - 20:26
About two-thirds of the way through his televised interview with Amanda Gorman on Wednesday night, CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper ran out of words.
He opened his mouth soundlessly once or twice, managed to emit a few helpless squeaks, then threw his hands in the air and said: “You’re awesome!”..
