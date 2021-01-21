Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: AWESOME

SUE DE GROOT | It’d be awesome if ‘awesome’ was reserved for the truly awesome, like this poet

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
21 January 2021 - 20:26

About two-thirds of the way through his televised interview with Amanda Gorman on Wednesday night, CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper ran out of words. 

He opened his mouth soundlessly once or twice, managed to emit a few helpless squeaks, then threw his hands in the air and said: “You’re awesome!”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Lord, what a fool this Mthethwa be in our winter of discontent Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | ANC is correct to act on Niehaus, but it shouldn’t be a one-off Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | It’d be awesome if ‘awesome’ was reserved for the truly awesome, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Nationalisation’ is being bandied about, so play the game, ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The survival of the booze industry is in our hands Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | My phone wishes we could finish each other’s sentences, but it ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | If you have the Gaul to play on words, go to Asterix for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | If it’s not in an app or a telegram, it might be irredivivous. ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Fear not, pedants, killjoys are as easy to fight off as a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Jailhamsters ducked out of their stripes through some cagey ... Opinion & Analysis
X