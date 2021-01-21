TOM EATON | Lord, what a fool this Mthethwa be in our winter of discontent

South African theatre is alive and well. It really is. Our sports, arts and culture minister said so. Why would he lie?

We’ve heard some gems from the Gucci gaslighters in government over the years, but a week ago Nathi Mthethwa produced a tweet so confidently unhinged from reality and contemptuous of its intended audience that it would have made North Korean state media blush.



“South African theatre is alive and well,” he tweeted, apparently from a parallel dimension, “with performing arts institutions of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture ... offering an array of indigenous drama and dance etc.”..