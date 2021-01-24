OBITUARY | ‘Son of Africa, we walk with you on your last walk. We salute you!’
Friends pay tribute to legendary musician and activist Jonas Gwangwa as the world mourns his passing
24 January 2021 - 17:53
Jonas Gwangwa’s trombone, which enthralled music lovers worldwide for decades, has fallen silent. The jazz legend and activist has died.
His wife, Violet Molebatsi Gwangwa, died two weeks ago...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.