Opinion & Analysis

OBITUARY | ‘Son of Africa, we walk with you on your last walk. We salute you!’

Friends pay tribute to legendary musician and activist Jonas Gwangwa as the world mourns his passing

24 January 2021 - 17:53 By Philani Nombembe

Jonas Gwangwa’s trombone, which enthralled music lovers worldwide for decades, has fallen silent. The jazz legend and activist has died.

His wife, Violet Molebatsi Gwangwa, died two weeks ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unclear cancellation policies present a whole host of problems Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Health system must solve staff shortage, or it will collapse Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Humane to his last breath, Mthembu sought to convince, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | ‘Son of Africa, we walk with you on your last walk. We salute you!’ Opinion & Analysis
  5. Two blows against ageism Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Jazz trombone legend Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83 South Africa
  2. Measuring late jazz great Charlie 'Bird' Parker's legacy in SA and beyond Lifestyle
  3. 80 and going strong, Caiphus Semenya remains SA's ambassador of sound Lifestyle
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa joins prayers for Jonas Gwangwa after hospitalisation TshisaLIVE
  5. Bra Hugh loved laughter, SA and truth Lifestyle
X