WENDY KNOWLER | Unclear cancellation policies present a whole host of problems

When making any travel bookings during the pandemic, look for maximum flexibility in policies

Airbnb has been widely praised for refunding – in full – people whose bookings had to be cancelled because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.



But that goodwill has now run out for the most part. When it comes to bookings made after March 14 2020, that no-quibble, full-refund policy does not apply. Not unless you or the host has tested positive for the coronavirus, or is self-isolating “under local health authority requirements”...