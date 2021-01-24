WENDY KNOWLER | Unclear cancellation policies present a whole host of problems
When making any travel bookings during the pandemic, look for maximum flexibility in policies
24 January 2021 - 17:54
Airbnb has been widely praised for refunding – in full – people whose bookings had to be cancelled because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.
But that goodwill has now run out for the most part. When it comes to bookings made after March 14 2020, that no-quibble, full-refund policy does not apply. Not unless you or the host has tested positive for the coronavirus, or is self-isolating “under local health authority requirements”...
