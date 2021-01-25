Opinion & Analysis

Why you should ditch ‘follow your passion’ careers advice

A new book tackles the myth that we should all love our work — it won’t love us back

25 January 2021 - 19:49 By Emma Jacobs

“Work is supposed to bring us fulfilment, pleasure, meaning, even joy,” writes Sarah Jaffe in her book Work Won’t Love You Back. “The admonishment of a thousand inspirational social media posts to ‘do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life’ has become folk wisdom,” she continues.

Such platitudes suggest an essential truth “stretching back to our caveperson ancestors”. But these fallacies create “stress, anxiety and loneliness”. In short, the “labour of love ... is a con”. This is the starting point of Jaffe’s book, which goes on to show how the myth permeates diverse jobs and sectors...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why you should ditch ‘follow your passion’ careers advice Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mtsweni-Tsipane’s unmasking should be a wake-up for all of us Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The premier’s mask fell off to expose how two-faced the ANC is Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Unclear cancellation policies present a whole host of problems Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Health system must solve staff shortage, or it will collapse Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. My Brilliant Career: Lockdown ‘a blessing and a curse’ for entrepreneur Business
  2. Prince Kaybee on some artists 'not making it back' after the pandemic TshisaLIVE
  3. My Brilliant Career: Every challenge needs a solution, which in turn leads to ... Business
  4. My Brilliant Career: Rain or shine, she must keep people connected Business
  5. Tshepo Jeans makes great strides with Hyde Park opening Lifestyle
  6. 'Businesses need every hour to keep their doors open': Cape Town calls for a ... South Africa
  7. Back to the future: pandemic induced workforce changes are set to stay World
  8. WENDY KNOWLER | Woolies’ mammoth task: meet the workers proudly helping to stem ... Opinion & Analysis
  9. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  10. How to ... Negotiate terms of your new jobs Business
X