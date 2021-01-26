CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is an intervention: restaurants have an alcohol problem

How come is it that booze accounts for more than two thirds of their profit margins?

Fine dining is one of life’s little pleasures. Don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about enjoying the good things in life, such as a night out at a decent restaurant. I take great joy in pairing an aged, medium-rare fillet with a full-bodied bottle of merlot or a tender kingklip with a fruity chardonnay.



We can’t do that now because the anti-good life ideologues in the national coronavirus command council are hellbent on making the lockdown as miserable as possible. But we gave them the ammunition with our reckless behaviour over the festive season. We went partying, disregarded masks and social distancing, broke the curfew and misbehaved on the road while drunk. We contributed to the spike in infections that brought us the second wave...