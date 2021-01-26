Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is an intervention: restaurants have an alcohol problem

How come is it that booze accounts for more than two thirds of their profit margins?

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
26 January 2021 - 20:22

Fine dining is one of life’s little pleasures. Don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about enjoying the good things in life, such as a night out at a decent restaurant. I take great joy in pairing an aged, medium-rare fillet with a full-bodied bottle of merlot or a tender kingklip with a fruity chardonnay.

We can’t do that now because the anti-good life ideologues in the national coronavirus command council are hellbent on making the lockdown as miserable as possible. But we gave them the ammunition with our reckless behaviour over the festive season. We went partying, disregarded masks and social distancing, broke the curfew and misbehaved on the road while drunk. We contributed to the spike in infections that brought us the second wave...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cyril, has it dawned on you that to distinguish yourself from Zuma ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is an intervention: restaurants have an alcohol problem Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why you should ditch ‘follow your passion’ careers advice Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mtsweni-Tsipane’s unmasking should be a wake-up for all of us Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The premier’s mask fell off to expose how two-faced the ANC is Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough of fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | State’s lack of action on 5G is ruining SA’s economy Opinion & Analysis
X