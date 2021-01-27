Sudan faces hard road to democracy as revolutionary euphoria fades

Transitional government contends with bankrupt economy and perilous process of easing the military from power

Five days before the coup that brought the 30-year dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir to an end on April 11 2019, Muzan Alneel found herself among tens of thousands of protesters surging through the streets of Khartoum. A mechanical engineer in her early 30s, she was part of nationwide demonstrations pressing for an end to decades of repression, misrule, civil war and national isolation.



That day something extraordinary happened. Parts of the crowd broke through security lines and made it to the military headquarters building. It was a sign that the forces protecting Bashir’s regime were wavering. Within days, generals mounted a coup and one of the world’s most entrenched dictatorships was over...