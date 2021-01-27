Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | I wonder what it took for the spooks to cook the books

Perhaps it’s better for SA’s sanity if what happened to that R9bn the SSA ‘lost’ is kept on a need-to-know basis

Tom Eaton Columnist
27 January 2021 - 19:40

Step aside, 007. There’s a new super-spy in town: 000000000007, South Africa’s State Security Agency, which clearly has a licence to add nine zeroes to anything it touches and then promptly lose it all.

That, at least, has been the gist of alarmed headlines coming out of the Zondo Commission in the last few days, as Chief Justice Zondo hears testimony that the SSA has “lost” assets to the value of R9bn...

