EDITORIAL | The grim truth about Tembisa hospital cannot be buried

While the province’s response is a step in the right direction, the hospital isn’t showing any willingness to change its ways

A Sunday Times colleague ended up in the casualty ward of a private Johannesburg hospital in December for a non-Covid-19 illness. As she was wheeled into the emergency room in the dark hours of an early morning, a nurse waited at the door. “Welcome to our emergency ward!” he said, before adding: “We will help you get better.” She would later recall the bizarreness of the moment but also how it made her believe she was in good hands.



The anecdote from our newsroom came to mind as the health ombudsman released a report into the death of Shonisani Lethole at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Wednesday, exposing a vastly different reality. ..