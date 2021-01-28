Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Sorry China, you don’t need a Havard degree to work here, just a birthright

Forget about the allegations of corruption, it’s where you’re born that really matters ... on Twitter, at least

Tom Eaton Columnist
28 January 2021 - 20:18

The trending hashtag on Twitter was loud, clear and, at least for a moment, reassuring.

It had taken a day for the news to sink in that ANC MP Xiaomei Havard had been appointed as successor to the late Jackson Mthembu. But by Thursday afternoon a hashtag was trending that said it all: #SARejectsXiaomeiHavard...

