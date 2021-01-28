TOM EATON | Sorry China, you don’t need a Havard degree to work here, just a birthright

Forget about the allegations of corruption, it’s where you’re born that really matters ... on Twitter, at least

The trending hashtag on Twitter was loud, clear and, at least for a moment, reassuring.



It had taken a day for the news to sink in that ANC MP Xiaomei Havard had been appointed as successor to the late Jackson Mthembu. But by Thursday afternoon a hashtag was trending that said it all: #SARejectsXiaomeiHavard...