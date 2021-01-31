Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Attack isn’t always the best form of defence, as judge Yacoob found out

In verbally abusing a journalist in a telephonic interview, Yacoob has let himself down and sullied his reputation

31 January 2021 - 16:08

Judge Zak Yacoob had to tread a fine line as Cricket SA’s interim board chair between being firm in the restructuring process, which would inevitably ruffle feathers and create enemies along the way, and bullying.

His vitriolic response to a journalist asking tough questions — published by TimesLIVE in a 40-minute audio — gave too strong an indication that Yacoob had erred on the side of bullying and authoritarianism, and he had to go. That was the decision, after a conversation with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who had appointed Yacoob, and the retired Constitutional Court judge stepped down as CSA’s interim board chair last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Up close and personal with death: my two weeks working in a Covid ward Opinion & Analysis
  2. Should I give myself ivermectin? This is what an expert advises Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Kinsey sends prices of car parts crashing one last time Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Attack isn’t always the best form of defence, as judge Yacoob found ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Let’s just admit the ANC is rotten so we can fix it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Zak Yacoob: A revered judge who fell from grace Opinion & Analysis
  2. CSA circus continues, as newly-appointed executive quits three weeks into job Sport
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob ... Cricket
  4. Cricket SA council asks board chair Yacoob to explain why he should not be ... Cricket
  5. Axe falls on CSA board chair after stunning tirade against journo News
X