EDITORIAL | Attack isn’t always the best form of defence, as judge Yacoob found out

In verbally abusing a journalist in a telephonic interview, Yacoob has let himself down and sullied his reputation

Judge Zak Yacoob had to tread a fine line as Cricket SA’s interim board chair between being firm in the restructuring process, which would inevitably ruffle feathers and create enemies along the way, and bullying.



His vitriolic response to a journalist asking tough questions — published by TimesLIVE in a 40-minute audio — gave too strong an indication that Yacoob had erred on the side of bullying and authoritarianism, and he had to go. That was the decision, after a conversation with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who had appointed Yacoob, and the retired Constitutional Court judge stepped down as CSA’s interim board chair last week...