JUSTICE MALALA | Let’s just admit the ANC is rotten so we can fix it

Looting, cronyism, crooked journalists ... it’s time to replace our rose-tinted glasses with the magnifying variety

Let us not be like the people who sat and watched when apartheid was being implemented with gusto. Let us not pretend we did not know what was going on in our country between December 2007 and February 2018.



Like many white South Africans who claim ignorance of what happened in the 1980s, we “new South Africans” also knew about what was going on in SA after December 2007. Oh yes, we knew. We knew about the rise of the securocrats. We knew about the wanton looting. We knew about the cronyism, the rise of the corrupt and the cutting down of good civil servants. We knew about the crooked journalists who were taking bribes. Anyone who registered a pulse in that period knew. We knew about all of it. Some of us wrote about it and were called self-loathing, unpatriotic blacks...