Should I give myself ivermectin? This is what an expert advises

A top specialist veterinary pharmacologist weighs in on the controversial matter

Since the release of the first articles on the potential effectiveness of ivermectin, there have been several questions on the use of the cattle drug in people, since it is available over the counter as a veterinary drug.



The simple answer is no, don’t use it; it is illegal to use a veterinary drug or stock remedy on people. The compassionate use of ivermectin approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is still limited to only the medical drug, and will need approval by the Sahpra through its section 21 process (from Sahpra: “Only quality-assured ivermectin products intended for human use will be made accessible, and these will be controlled as prescription-only Schedule 3 medicines.”)..