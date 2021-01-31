Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Kinsey sends prices of car parts crashing one last time

The report that tracked and revealed the cost of parts in SA for the past 30 years brought the market up to speed

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
31 January 2021 - 16:08

Do you know what it will cost you to replace just one of your car’s tyres or rims?

You should, given that, according to short-term insurer Auto & General, tyre and rim claims shot up by 47% in the past year – January 2020 to January 2021...

