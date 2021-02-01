Cabling Africa: the great data race to serve the ‘last billion’
Technology companies from Google to Facebook are scrambling to upgrade the continent’s digital infrastructure
01 February 2021 - 21:18
Johannesburg was built on a gold rush. But in the Isando Campus business park on the outskirts of SA’s financial centre, a much more precious substance is being piled up at an even more frenetic pace.
This is the home of Teraco, Africa’s biggest operator of independent data centres — the facilities that make the modern internet go round and house content for the likes of Google, Netflix and telecom companies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.