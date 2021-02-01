EDITORIAL | Grant Zuma’s wish and arrest him or SA will face a constitutional crisis

The former president’s disregard for the law is troubling. Let it be seen to be applied

The decision by former president Jacob Zuma to defy an order of the highest court in the country for him to appear before the state capture commission will surprise many. Yet it ought not to.



In a constitutional democracy it is expected that everyone, including serving and former presidents, will show a healthy level of deference to the highest court. After all, this is a separate branch of the state. A body that can declare sections of, even nullify, legislation enacted by representatives of the people. ..