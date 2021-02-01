Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Grant Zuma’s wish and arrest him or SA will face a constitutional crisis

The former president’s disregard for the law is troubling. Let it be seen to be applied

01 February 2021 - 21:17

The decision by former president Jacob Zuma to defy an order of the highest court in the country for him to appear before the state capture commission will surprise many. Yet it ought not to. 

In a constitutional democracy it is expected that everyone, including serving and former presidents, will show a healthy level of deference to the highest court. After all, this is a separate branch of the state. A body that can declare sections of, even nullify, legislation enacted by representatives of the people. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cabling Africa: the great data race to serve the ‘last billion’ Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Can we stop wasting time on drivel and start focusing on sense, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Grant Zuma’s wish and arrest him or SA will face a constitutional ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Up close and personal with death: my two weeks working in a Covid ward Opinion & Analysis
  5. Should I give myself ivermectin? This is what an expert advises Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Attack isn’t always the best form of defence, as judge Yacoob found ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The grim truth about Tembisa hospital cannot be buried Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA has its own virus. Its symptoms are nepotism and corruption Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Cyril, has it dawned on you that to distinguish yourself from Zuma ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mtsweni-Tsipane’s unmasking should be a wake-up for all of us Opinion & Analysis
X