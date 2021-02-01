TOM EATON | Can we stop wasting time on drivel and start focusing on sense, please?

Mainstream media should be giving voice to those in the know, not those on Muizenberg beach

The reports coming off Muizenberg beach at the weekend pretended to be real news. But behind the earnest questions and patiently held microphones there was the unmistakable faux-professionalism of the patronising tabloid writer who keeps a straight face, nods sympathetically and then asks: “So when did you first start suspecting that aliens had turned your husband into a jar of Bovril?”



The voyeurs knew exactly what they were looking for — online advertising for the event featured the dog-whistle “scamdemic” — and they weren’t disappointed. ..