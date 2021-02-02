CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Now’s when the vaccine gets tricky. Who gets what and how much?

The first batch of the vaccine has arrived in SA, but around the world there is little equity in its distribution

The aeroplane that landed on Monday afternoon with our first batch of one million Covid vaccines carried with it an interesting paradox for our country.



On the one hand, it was a moment of extreme pride to receive this long-awaited consignment of AstraZeneca jabs produced at the Serum Institute by our friends in India. Our battered healthcare workers are overdue these life-saving jabs...