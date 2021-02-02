Opinion & Analysis

JOHN DLUDLU | Government has no business making life harder for SMEs with new law

The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill is an expense government cannot begin to afford

John Dludlu Columnist
02 February 2021 - 19:35

In December, the department of small business development released the National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill for public comment. A serious rethink is required, especially chapter 3A, which establishes a small enterprise ombudsman service and grants far-reaching powers to the minister of small business development to determine and prohibit “unfair trading practices”. 

Regrettably, instead of being a piece of legislation designed to answer the question “How can we help you?” — particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations, which have smacked the small segment of SA’s business sector — the proposed amendments create a new layer of bureaucracy by establishing an ombudsman with no supporting business case behind it. ..

