EDITORIAL | Mbete must tell Zondo how parliament dealt with state capture

Where was the national assembly’s speaker when the ANC was influencing committees and collapsing SOEs?

Several former and current MPs this week led evidence before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. They detailed what the national legislature did, or did not do, to probe blatant looting of public funds and the deliberate collapse of key state institutions during the chaotic Zuma years.



First up on Monday was former MP Themba Godi, who served a fairly respectable 14-year tenure as chairperson of parliament’s finance watchdog body, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa)...