Book talk

JENNIFER PLATT | Thriller writers, old and new, with firm grips on their nibs

From Lee Child to Alexander McCall Smith, Michéle Rowe and Attica Locke, detective lovers are spoilt for choice

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I devoured thrillers this summer break and now I can’t seem to stop. They are highly addictive. I do read other books in between, but need a constant fix. When I see covers with those mostly naff three-word titles, I am hooked (which is also a good name for a thriller and probably is).



One of my favourite detectives, Hercule Poirot, was supposedly turning 100 this year, according to a few websites. However, he has been around for 101 years — 2020 was his centenary. ..