TOM EATON | Hack it to us, Zondo. Which journos took bribes and which didn’t?

The credibility of the media and journalism in this country is in the toilet unless we name and shame the corrupt hacks

After two and a half years, it’s not surprising the work of the Zondo Commission has transformed for many from a legal blockbuster into a sort of distant weather event, every so often producing a downpour that gets everyone excited for a few minutes before it continues quietly on its complex, apparently eternal way.



Perhaps this transformation is the inevitable result of what happens when the public is presented with an encyclopedia’s worth of names and dates, all involved in a crime whose bigger picture we half understand but whose minutiae are either opaque or, to the untrained eye, tedious. ..