The Versailles complex: political leaders and their palaces

Aqua-discos, ice-hockey rinks, gold and crystal fill opulent behemoths built to impress and intimidate

When Alexei Navalny’s two-hour video about a palace he alleged was Vladimir Putin’s hit 100 million views on YouTube, you could see that the Russian president was rattled.



A little more than a week later, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg was wheeled out to take the flak, saying it was his home — the imperial eagles, nautical exclusion zone and security service presence seem to tell another story, though...