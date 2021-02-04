The Versailles complex: political leaders and their palaces
Aqua-discos, ice-hockey rinks, gold and crystal fill opulent behemoths built to impress and intimidate
04 February 2021 - 20:38
When Alexei Navalny’s two-hour video about a palace he alleged was Vladimir Putin’s hit 100 million views on YouTube, you could see that the Russian president was rattled.
A little more than a week later, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg was wheeled out to take the flak, saying it was his home — the imperial eagles, nautical exclusion zone and security service presence seem to tell another story, though...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.