JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma needs a new home where the tea is sweet. Enter Malema

Could Jacob and Julius be making plans to unleash the Pac-Man Method on South African politics?

What did former president Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema, Tony Yengeni, Dali Mpofu and the rest of their delegations discuss last Friday? We may deride their “politics of spectacle” while Zuma gleefully tramples on the constitution, but the meeting may have serious political implications. It could reconfigure our political landscape.



Think about it. Formed in 2013, the EFF expected to ride the wave of anti-Zuma sentiment and become a significant player in the 2014 election. It garnered a paltry 6.35%. In 2019 it improved to just 10.79%. At this miserable rate of growth the EFF will be in power in 30 to 40 years’ time...