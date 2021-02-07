Tokyo Olympics chief’s moment of national sexist shame

Yoshiro Mori’s lack of remorse in the face of public outrage typifies Japan’s out of touch elite

In a late submission to the Olympics line-up, Japan has introduced a new discipline in which the octogenarian president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee first insults women, and then lumbers angrily through an obstacle course of consequences. In a rigged field, he may even clinch gold.



The on-pitch antics — a masterclass in one man’s determination to clutch a metaphorical electric fence with both hands — have made compelling viewing. Yoshiro Mori, a growly 83-year old former prime minister, who barely managed one year in office, limbered up for the event with a history of public missteps and a record as one of Japan’s postwar leaders with the lowest approval ratings. ..