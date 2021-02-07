Opinion & Analysis

Tokyo Olympics chief’s moment of national sexist shame

Yoshiro Mori’s lack of remorse in the face of public outrage typifies Japan’s out of touch elite

07 February 2021 - 18:58 By Leo Lewis

In a late submission to the Olympics line-up, Japan has introduced a new discipline in which the octogenarian president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee first insults women, and then lumbers angrily through an obstacle course of consequences. In a rigged field, he may even clinch gold.

The on-pitch antics — a masterclass in one man’s determination to clutch a metaphorical electric fence with both hands — have made compelling viewing. Yoshiro Mori, a growly 83-year old former prime minister, who barely managed one year in office, limbered up for the event with a history of public missteps and a record as one of Japan’s postwar leaders with the lowest approval ratings. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Legal clarity on booze bans is vital Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | For healthy closure: don’t be the bitter ex when customers leave Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma needs a new home where the tea is sweet. Enter Malema Opinion & Analysis
  4. Tokyo Olympics chief’s moment of national sexist shame Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | It’s no Joko, they’re having tea. Will Malema sit on Zuma’s knee? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. IOC says 'issue closed' after Tokyo Games head Mori apologises over sexist ... Sport
  2. Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments Sport
  3. Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo Games Sport
X